What time is trick-or-treating? 2021 Halloween trick-or-treat times for Chicago suburbs
AURORA, Illinois - What time can we go trick-or-treating on Halloween? It's a question parents and kids all over the Chicago suburbs are asking as Halloween gets ever closer.
In Chicago's suburbs, all trick-or-treating is happening on Halloween this year, thanks to October 31st being a Sunday.
Some locations are inviting children to go out as early as 1 p.m., and one city is allowing them to stay out until 8 p.m.:
- Aurora trick or treat hours: Halloween, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Arlington Heights trick or treat hours: Halloween, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bolingbrook trick or treat hours: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Des Plaines trick or treat hours: The city of Des Plaines does not have set hours for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
- Elburn trick or treat hours: Halloween, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Elgin trick or treat hours: Halloween, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Evanston trick or treat hours: Halloween, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Joliet trick or treat hours: Halloween, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Naperville trick or treat hours: Naperville does not have set hours for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
- Oak Park trick or treat hours: Halloween, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Orland Park trick or treat hours: Halloween, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Palatine trick or treat hours: Halloween, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Schaumburg trick or treat hours: Halloween, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Skokie trick or treat hours: Halloween, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Waukegan trick or treat hours: Halloween, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
Advertisement