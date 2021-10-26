Expand / Collapse search

What time is trick-or-treating? 2021 Halloween trick-or-treat times for Chicago suburbs

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 11:12AM
Holidays
FOX 32 Chicago

Ravenswood home harnesses the power of Halloween with zombie decorations

Ravenswood resident Kevin Byrne talks about the inspiration behind this year's Halloween decorations and reactions he's gotten from fellow neighbors

AURORA, Illinois - What time can we go trick-or-treating on Halloween? It's a question parents and kids all over the Chicago suburbs are asking as Halloween gets ever closer.

In Chicago's suburbs, all trick-or-treating is happening on Halloween this year, thanks to October 31st being a Sunday.

Some locations are inviting children to go out as early as 1 p.m., and one city is allowing them to stay out until 8 p.m.:

  • Aurora trick or treat hours: Halloween, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Arlington Heights trick or treat hours: Halloween, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bolingbrook trick or treat hours: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Des Plaines trick or treat hours: The city of Des Plaines does not have set hours for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
  • Elburn trick or treat hours: Halloween, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Elgin trick or treat hours: Halloween, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Evanston trick or treat hours: Halloween, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Joliet trick or treat hours: Halloween, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Naperville trick or treat hours: Naperville does not have set hours for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
  • Oak Park trick or treat hours: Halloween, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Orland Park trick or treat hours: Halloween, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Palatine trick or treat hours: Halloween, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Schaumburg trick or treat hours: Halloween, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Skokie trick or treat hours: Halloween, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Waukegan trick or treat hours: Halloween, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Brookfield Zoo animals treated to pumpkins as Halloween approaches

In the spirit of Halloween, animals at the Brookfield Zoo were given pumpkins this week. (Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)