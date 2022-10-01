What's your favorite Halloween decoration? Illinois loves skeletons, Indiana prefers witches

What's your scary Halloween decoration of choice? An analysis of Google search terms finds that it depends on where you live.

The most popular Halloween decoration search term in Illinois is skeletons, according to the study, which was published on LombardoHomes.com.

In Indiana, people are searching for Halloween witches, and Wisconsin residents are interested in black cats.

The Chicago area overall ranks poorly when it comes to per capita searches for Halloween decorations, with Las Vegas on the top of the list: