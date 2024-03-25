Will County confirms case of measles

A case of measles was confirmed in Will County, the second suburban area to report a positive test over the weekend.

Investigation revealed the Will County case was related to the measles outbreak in Chicago where 17 residents have tested positive for the illness, suburban health officials said. Of the 17 cases, 11 of them were children under the age of 5.

"Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others against measles," said Muneeza Azher, Will County’s Communicable Disease Program Manager. "If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine. If you are unsure whether you’ve been vaccinated, ask your healthcare provider to find out if you need a measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. If your child is 1 year old or older, and has never received the MMR vaccine, contact your child’s pediatrician to discuss how your child can get caught up with their vaccines"

Will County officials said they are working to notify residents who may have been exposed to measles.

A Lake County resident tested positive for measles on Saturday, the first known case outside of Chicago.

Measles is highly contagious and can linger in the air for up to two hours. Those who have been exposed may not see symptoms for a few days.

Symptoms of the illness include rash, high fever, cough, red/watery eyes and a runny nose.

If you believe you may have contracted measles, contact a healthcare provider by phone before going into the office, to help contain the spread.