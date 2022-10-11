Wilmette police: 8 individuals arrested for reselling stolen retail products

Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California.

Eight people were arrested.

Police say merchandise was stolen from Chicago-area retail establishments and brought to those defendants who then resold the items.

"The defendants then would ship the items in pallet form to the East and West coast. This investigation identified the suspects taking in stolen retail products including over the counter medications which they would then ship to online co-defendant e-commerce merchants in California and third-party distributors in New York who introduced these products back into the supply chain," Wilmette police said in a news release.

The following individuals are accused in the crime:

Michael O. Beals, 41, of Bolingbrook — Bond: $500,000

Hani H. Hamad, 51, of Chicago — Bond: $1 million

Iaad H. Hamad, 48, of Oak Lawn — Bond: $1 million

Fe Keisha L. Hamlin, 41, Bolingbrook — Bond: $250,000

Markell Spencer, 35, of Chicago — Bond: $250,000

Dylan P. Bryant, 28, of Irvine (California) — Bond: $750,000

Donald R. Kimball, 27, of Irvine (California) — Bond: $500,000

Brett F. Pendleton, 26, of Costa Mesa (California) — Bond: $750,000

"The defendants established numerous accounts with multiple banks and financial institutions in attempts to conceal the origin of the funds and utilized the illegal proceeds to make purchases including multiple residential properties and fund the continued operation of their financial crimes enterprise," Wilmette police said in the news release.