Winter Storm Warning: Chicago area, NW Indiana prepare for major snowstorm

With a potentially hazardous winter storm expected to hit parts of Chicagoland beginning Tuesday night, preparations were underway for hours – at both the state and local levels.

"We’re going to be staying out there working 24/7 until everything is cleared up," said Maria Castaneda, spokesperson, Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has more than 1,800 snow removal trucks available and will deploy them as necessary.

"Please don’t crowd the plow, give them room to work. It’s going to be a lot more clear behind the plow than in front of it," said Castaneda.

LIST OF CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Earlier Tuesday, in Gary, Ind., the city's General Services Department was preparing crews for twelve-hour shifts – set to work around the clock until roads are safe.

"We’re ready to roll, it’s not our first hoorah," said Keith Stone, superintendent, City of Gary General Services Department. "Mains, secondaries and then we’ll start digging into our side streets."

At Ace Hardware near 25th and Broadway, assistant manager Catherine Blacknell was busy from open until close.

"We’re down to the itty gritty," said Blacknell. "I’m cleaning house, and I love it!"

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, the store had sold out of snow blowers, and was nearly out of both residential and commercial salt.

"They’re coming in for hand warmers, toe warmers, salt, chisels – anything to break up the ice," said Blacknell.

Customers, like Lamone Dixon, were grateful to grab what was left of the store's salt supply before it was completely gone.

"Came here, got the last bag of rock salt," said Dixon. "Might as well get ahead, before you know it you get snowed in!"

Advertisement

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of its Emergency Traffic Patrol. If you find yourself stranded or in an unsafe location, you can contact them by calling *999.