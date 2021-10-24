Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:09 AM CDT until WED 9:35 PM CDT, Jasper County
20
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:30 AM CDT until THU 6:16 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:27 AM CDT until WED 5:01 AM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:38 PM CDT until WED 11:18 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:41 PM CDT until TUE 8:31 PM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:54 PM CDT until THU 2:43 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:20 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 3:24 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 9:30 PM CDT until THU 10:26 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
Wind Advisory
until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County

Wisconsin emergency landing: American Airlines flight grounded due to 'smoke in cabin'

By Paul Best
Published 
News
FOX News

American Airlines told a passenger that "safety will always be our top concern" after a plane with "smoke in cabin" was forced to make an emergency landing in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon. 

American Airlines said that the cross-country flight from New York City to Los Angeles was grounded by a "mechanical issue" at 2:19 p.m. CT. 

Tom Rapier posted on Twitter that the flight had to land in Madison due to "smoke in cabin" and all the passengers deplaned. American Airlines responded that the customers would be on another plane to Los Angeles around 7:30 p.m.

Texas plane crash: 21 people on board, 1 injured

A plane has crashed in Waller County, Texas, leading to a massive fire as first responders are on scene. There were 21 people on the plane and one person was reported injured. It's unclear why the plane crashed.

American Airlines responded by promising that the crew would take "excellent care" of the grounded passengers. 

"Our team is working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. 

There were no reported injuries to any customers or crew members. 

Read more on FOX News. 