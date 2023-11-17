Wisconsin woman killed in head-on collision in Lake County

A 68-year-old Wisconsin woman was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning near north suburban Zion.

Around 8:45 a.m., a Nissan Altima driven by a woman from Burlington, Wisconsin, was traveling west on Route 173 just west of Kilbourne Road in Newport Township when the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and into the path of a Hyundai Sonata, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The cars collided head-on, causing heavy damage to both vehicles, officials said.

The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 62-year-old Arlington Heights man who was behind the wheel of the Hyundai was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with minor injuries, according to the statement.

A Tesla Y that was also eastbound sustained heavy damage in the collision when the driver, a 27-year-old Chicago woman, attempted to avoid the accident and crashed into an embankment on the side of the road. She was not injured.

Officials said it was not immediately clear why the Nissan veered into eastbound lanes of traffic. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy.