Women allegedly stole from Ulta and Victoria's Secret stores across Chicagoland, sold items on Instagram

Two women from Milwaukee are facing serious charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from retail stores across the Chicago area.

Ashley Williams, 28, and Schantasia Abernathy, 29, were arrested in connection with a multi-county theft ring that targeted Ulta Beauty and Victoria's Secret stores in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties.

According to the Illinois Attorney General's office, the women allegedly stole items like perfume and clothing and Williams resold them on her Instagram account.

Williams was charged with several felonies including, organized retail crime, financial crimes, retail theft and burglary.

Abernathy was previously charged with financial crimes, retail theft and burglary. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"Organized retail crime increases prices on goods for shoppers and fuels other types of criminal activity," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said.

The Geneva Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Both women are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.