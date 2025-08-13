Woman charged with animal cruelty after 26 dogs found in Chicago home, police say

A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after 26 dogs were found in a Chicago home, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Guadalupe Buenrostro, 45, of Chicago, has been arrested and charged with one misdemeanor of violating animal ownership duties and 19 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Guadalupe Buenrostro

The backstory:

On Aug. 1, officers removed 26 dogs from a home in the 3300 block of West 65th Place after receiving a report of animal cruelty.

The dogs were found in the backyard and garage, and at least one of them was injured, police said.

