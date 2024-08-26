Woman shot during Chicago White Sox game files lawsuit

A woman has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago White Sox nearly a year after being shot during a game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The woman, only identified as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit against the White Sox, Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, and At Your Service LLC in the Circuit Court of Cook County on Aug. 21.

The lawsuit stems from a shooting that occurred inside Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 25, 2023.

Police said during the 4th inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics, a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Additionally, a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her abdomen.

The two women were sitting in the bleachers, sections 161 and 162, when they were struck.

The 42-year-old, who was identified as a CPS teacher, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, while the other victim refused medical attention.

A few days after the shooting, the 42-year-old woman's attorney, John Malm of John J. Malm & Associates, said his client underwent emergency medical treatment after being shot.

Additionally, Malm said his client is a White Sox ticket season holder and denied having anything to do with the gunfire and that after reviewing photographic evidence and x-rays of the injuries, that firearm and medical experts confirmed the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

RELATED STORIES:

Now, a year later, one of the victims is accusing the three organizations of negligence.

The lawsuit alleges that the Chicago White Sox, the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, and At Your Service LLC "carelessly and negligently" allowed a firearm inside the field, performed inadequate security measures, failed to warn patrons about a firearm in the stadium, failed to train their employees and agents, and were careless in the management of the premises.

Additionally, the lawsuit claimed that the Chicago White Sox, the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, and At Your Service LLC "acted with an utter indifference for the safety and welfare of Jane Doe" when they allegedly permitted a firearm into the stadium, performed inadequate security services, failed to warn Jane Doe and others about the firearm inside the stadium, and failed to properly train its employees.

For each of the six counts listed in the lawsuit, Jane Doe is seeking "in excess" of $50,000 plus costs.

Jane Doe is asking for a jury trial and wants to use a fictitious name during the proceedings.

It is unknown which of the two shooting victims filed the lawsuit.