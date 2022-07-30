Young man who lost leg after being shot during robbery in Chicago will get out of hospital soon, mom says

Dakotah Earley, the Chicago man who was shot during a robbery, and who had to have a leg amputated because of his injuries, will be leaving the hospital soon.

Earley's mom, Joy Dobbs, shared a video on Saturday with the caption "Looking gooooood DakotahEarley coming home soon." The video shows Earley wheeling himself down a hospital hallway.

In the early morning hours of May 6, Earley was on a walk around Lincoln Park when he was held up at gunpoint. There was a struggle and he was shot – three times – twice in the back and once in the neck.

Earley had moved to Chicago just six months prior after finishing culinary arts school in Maryland and was living in Lincoln Park with roommates.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, of Oak Park, was charged in the attempted murder of Earley. Police say Brownlee is part of a crew that could be responsible for more than 20 armed robberies on the city’s North Side.