Zion man charged as participant in Chicago murder

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Zion
CHICAGO - A Zion man has been charged in the July 2021 murder of a 39-year-old man in Chicago, police said. 

Marquis Sanders, 29, was charged with one felony count of first degree murder after he was arrested Thursday, Chicago police said. 

Marquis Sanders, 29 | Chicago police

According to police, Sanders was identified as a participant in the homicide of a 39-year-old man on July 3, 2021, in the 4400 block of west Cermak Road – Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood

Sanders is due in central bond court Friday, police said. 

No additional information is available at this time. 