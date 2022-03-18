Zion man charged as participant in Chicago murder

A Zion man has been charged in the July 2021 murder of a 39-year-old man in Chicago, police said.

Marquis Sanders, 29, was charged with one felony count of first degree murder after he was arrested Thursday, Chicago police said.

Marquis Sanders, 29 | Chicago police

According to police, Sanders was identified as a participant in the homicide of a 39-year-old man on July 3, 2021, in the 4400 block of west Cermak Road – Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Sanders is due in central bond court Friday, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.