Zion man charged as participant in Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A Zion man has been charged in the July 2021 murder of a 39-year-old man in Chicago, police said.
Marquis Sanders, 29, was charged with one felony count of first degree murder after he was arrested Thursday, Chicago police said.
Marquis Sanders, 29 | Chicago police
According to police, Sanders was identified as a participant in the homicide of a 39-year-old man on July 3, 2021, in the 4400 block of west Cermak Road – Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.
Sanders is due in central bond court Friday, police said.
No additional information is available at this time.