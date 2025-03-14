Building a stout Chicago Bears offensive line won't be easy, but Drew Dalman could be the X-factor

In the developmental phase of head coach Ben Johnson's first season as the Chicago Bears' head coach, there will be a learning curve. It's a non-negotiable.

That's why the Bears went out and signed one of the most intelligent players at one of their biggest needs in center Drew Dalman.

"I talked about intelligence and that I think at that spot is critical," Johnson said. "He's going to be the quarterback of our offensive line. He'll be setting the protections in the run game for us, something he's done in his past and I think we can put even more on his plate than what he's been exposed to previously."

This offseason, the Bears added All-Pro Joe Thuney and Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson before free agency even began. Those two can bring experience and much-needed talent to the offensive line. But Dalman, who the Bears made the second-highest-paid center in the league without any postseason accolades, can be the X-factor.

The Bears have shuffled through centers in recent years. They went from Cody Whitehair to Sam Mustipher, to Lucas Patrick and Coleman Shelton as they looked to solidify a position that Olin Kreutz had locked up for a decade at an All-Pro level.

The Bears are hoping Dalman can be that player. The Stanford product isn't going to reinvent himself, either.

He told reporters on Thursday he wants to do things his way.

"I want to play the game on my terms as much as possible," Dalman said. "I think this is a great, great offense to do that and will be exciting and similar to what I've done in the past."

Dalman describes himself as a player with plenty of attributes. He fits the aggressive, versatile and smart boxes that Johnson is looking for in his offensive linemen.

But, the overarching attribute Dalman describes himself as is that he's a player that's always prepared.

"I do the work on the front end so that I can play fast and react rather than having to do a ton of thinking," Dalman said. "Then I'm someone that plays with great effort and controls the things that I can control about my approach and my style. And then, someone that plays aggressive."

New Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman is introduced at Halas Hall on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

That preparation is going to be key for the Bears.

Johnson's offense is going to be centered around quarterback Caleb Williams and his talents. He said as much when he was introduced in January how he was going to rip the Bears' offense to the studs and build it up with Williams in mind.

One of the tasks Dalman will have in Johnson's offense is to fine-tune protections as the quarterback of the offensive line and communicate that to Williams.

"Drew is going to have the acumen to be able to help us out and problem solve," Johnson said. "There's unscouted looks each and every week that as long as you understand the rules of protection, we can figure it out. Everything's happening quickly, it's a fun challenge. I know Drew and Caleb are looking to grow together that way."

It goes beyond protections for Dalman, too.

Johnson wants Dalman to be able to help discern what plays can work, if the offense should move to another play and dictate the pace the offense wants to play with.

"At the line, we will see what direction we want to take this offense," Johnson said. "Is it going to be more of a perfect play mentality where we have multiple calls and we're getting to the right thing, or are we trying to play with more tempo? There's a lot of different directions we can go and that's why we just need to get the guys in here so we can get started with that process."

Dalman understands how important it is to be on the same page.

What will help is how Dalman understands that his job can help the other 10 player son the offense.

"There's a ton of importance placed on quarterback, that's not surprising," Dalman said. "There's 10 other guys out there that can help and make things easier. So I think, when you go through those changes, it really emphasizes, all right, what can each individual do to help with the whole unit and help the whole thing run smoothly."