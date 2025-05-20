Chicago Bears to extend Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney: reports

The Brief The Chicago Bears have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney. Thuney, a four-time Super Bowl champion, joined the Bears this offseason after a standout run with the Kansas City Chiefs. His extension is part of a broader effort to strengthen the Bears' offensive line, which also includes adding Jonah Jackson and signing center Drew Dalman.



The Chicago Bears have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with offensive lineman Joe Thuney.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news Tuesday, saying Thuney will sign a two-year extension with the Bears.

The deal will be worth $17.5 million per year, according to Rapoport. Including the $16 million the Bears owe him this season, Thuney will make $33.5 million guaranteed over the next three years.

Thuney, an All-Pro guard formerly with the Kansas City Chiefs, joined the Bears this offseason.

Joe Thuney resume

By the numbers:

According to Pro Football Focus, Thuney has had a 90.2 pass-blocking grade since 2021. That's the best among all guards in the NFL.

Thuney started all 20 games for the Chiefs in 2024. Over his last nine seasons, he has missed only two games.

Thuney has racked up elite accolades since entering the league in 2016 out of N.C. State:

He's a four-time Super Bowl champion (LI, LIII, LVII, LVIII)

A two-time First-team All-Pro (2023, 2024)

A two-time Second-team All-Pro (2019, 2022)

And a three-time Pro Bowler (2022–2024)

Bears address OL during offseason

Big picture view:

The Bears made sure to address a woeful offensive line this offseason. Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times during last year's campaign, the third-most in NFL history.

Along with the addition of Thuney, the Bears traded a sixth-round pick for former Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bears also made free agent Drew Dalman the second-highest paid center in the league on a three-year deal worth $42 million with $28 million guaranteed.