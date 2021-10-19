Chicago Sky parade: City celebrates first WNBA title with rally downtown

Chicago is celebrating the Sky's first-ever WNBA championship with a parade and rally Tuesday at Millennium Park.

The Sky clinched the WNBA Finals with a 80-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury..

"The City of Chicago could not be prouder of our winning Chicago Sky," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "We are thrilled to throw a celebration worthy of this historic moment in Chicago sports and congratulate the Sky for bringing our city its first WNBA title. Let's get ready to paint the town #SkyTown!"

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from Wintrust Arena, traveling north on Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Rd. to Randolph St., and heading east to Pritzker Pavilion. The city is encouraging fans to cheer on the Sky along the parade route.

A celebratory rally will take place at noon at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. The rally is free and open to the public. Those who attend the rally will have to pass through security screening at entrances off Michigan Ave. and Monroe St

IMPACTED STREET CLOSURES

Rolling street closures are expected to begin after 10 a.m. on Indiana from 21st to Cermak and Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Randolph Street. As soon as the motorcade passes, streets will begin to be reopened. Randolph Street between Michigan Avenue and Upper Columbus will also be closed for a short time once the Chicago Sky buses arrive at Millennium Park. Additional intermittent street closures can be expected in the area for a short time as needed. Motorists in the central business district should be prepared for increased traffic and possible reroutes. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand to direct flow and impacts from heavy traffic and street closures. Public transportation is encouraged.

GETTING THERE

Officials are encouraging fans to use public transportation.

CTA buses will be detoured in the downtown area during the parade and as a result of street closures for the rally. Detailed service information is available at www.transitchicago.com.

Per federal mandate, those traveling the CTA must continue properly wearing a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status. To speed travel and reduce lines, customers are encouraged to buy fare cards in advance with sufficient value or to add enough value to their existing Ventra cards for their return trips later in the day.

Metra will use all available resources to add extra train service and capacity. Trains are expected to reach capacity on all lines and delays are expected.