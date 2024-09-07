Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese out for rest of the season due to injury

The Brief Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is out for the rest of the year due to a season-ending injury. The team is set to host the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Reese said she will still remain a visible presence on the sidelines.



Reese announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. She expressed pride in her success with the Sky and her determination to continue making an impact when she returns next season.

"What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season-ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers,’" Reese said in part.

According to ESPN, Reese was listed as questionable with a wrist injury in the Sky's latest injury report after Friday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

This comes before the Sky hosts the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

The team also shared a statement on Reese's injury shortly after her announcement, saying the team will provide more medical updates later as needed.

"After undergoing further medical evaluation after the September 6 game against Los Angeles, Angel Reese has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season with a wrist injury, the team announced today. The team will provide medical updates later as needed."

Reese has had a remarkable rookie season in the WNBA.

On Friday, she scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for her rookie-record 26th double-double of the season in the Sky's victory, according to the Associated Press.

Last Sunday, Reese became the WNBA's single-season rebounding leader. She was also named an All-Star, the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June and she broke Candace Parker's WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles, among several other accomplishments.

Despite not playing in the team’s upcoming matches, Reese said she will remain a visible presence on the sidelines.

"You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!" she added.

