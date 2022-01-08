Gillespie has 28, lifts No. 19 Villanova over DePaul 79-64

Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 28 points, and No. 19 Villanova beat DePaul 79-64. Gillespie shot 5 of 9 from the field and sank all five of his free throws in the second half as the Wildcats earned their fourth straight win.

Gillespie also added a team-high four assists and four rebounds.

The Blue Demons got a career-high 34 points from guard Javon Freeman-Liberty. He also had six rebounds and three steals.

The Blue Demons have lost 21 straight games to the Wildcats, dating back to 2008.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

