Liam Hendriks will return to Chicago White Sox on Monday after cancer battle

The Chicago White Sox announced on Sunday that Liam Hendriks will be returning to the team on Monday after a battle with cancer.

Hendriks is to be activated ahead of the team's series with the Angels.

He has been recovering from non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Hendriks announced the diagnosis in January.

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. He led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.