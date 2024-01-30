MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred 'supportive' of White Sox stadium proposal in Crain's Chicago interview

Major League Baseball's commissioner not only offered his support for the White Sox's new stadium proposal, but he sees a potential move as innovative.

In an interview with Crain's Chicago, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred backed the proposal after being briefed by White Sox CharimanJerry Reinsdorf.

"I’m supportive," Manfred told Crain's Chicago. "A new facility could be a game changer for the White Sox."

The Chicago Sun-Times reported earlier in January that the White Sox are in "serious" talks to build a stadium in the 78 property on the South Loop.

In the interview with Crain's Chicago, Manfred especially liked the stadium's proximity to downtown Chicago. Manfred said the MLB will not formally rule on the proposal.

There is no word yet if the stadium would be publicly funded or if the construction would be privately financed.

Manfred also said MLB would not directly assist in financing the stadium, but he said the league could provide a subsidy indirectly.

So far, Manfred has liked what he's heard according to Crain's Chicago. That support could go a long way, especially after this support for a new stadium in Chicago comes after White Sox confirmed that Reinsdorf met with the mayor of Nashville while he was in Tennessee for winter meetings in December.

The Sox never revealed what was discussed, igniting rumors. This could change the course of those rumors.