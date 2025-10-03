NL Division series: Tickets for Chicago Cubs playoff series vs. Milwaukee Brewers go onsale Friday

For the first time since 2017, the Chicago Cubs are in the National League Division Series.

This time, it’s an all-NL Central grudge match between two of the best teams in the NL in a best-of-five series.

"It's going to be a battle and grind," Cubs infielder Dansby Swanson said in the clubhouse after the 3-1 win over the Padres. "They’re a great team."

The Cubs will travel to Milwaukee for the first two games against the Brewers. After those two games, the Cubs will host Game 3 and Game 4 if necessary.

Game 3 will be played on Wednesday, October 8. Here’s how to get tickets.

What we know:

Tickets for Game 3 at Wrigley Field will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 3, at 1 p.m. CT.

These tickets are subject to availability and will be distributed as mobile tickets via the MLB Ballpark app. There is a limit of six tickets per game for the NLDS. Fans can buy tickets at www.cubs.com/postseason.

The other side:

Cubs fans will also have a chance to be among friends during the NLDS.

The Cubs are hosting NLDS watch parties for all the road games for those who can’t make the trip north to Milwaukee at Gallagher Way. The watch parties open one or two hours before first pitch, depending on the NLDS schedule. Fans can purchase watch party tickets for $10 with all proceeds benefiting Cubs Charities. There is a limit of six tickets per person for each watch party.

The Cubs will host the first watch party on Oct. 4.

What they're saying:

The Cubs have had some success playing a division rival in the postseason.

The last time that happened was in 2015, when the Cubs’ 2016 championship window began to blossom. The Cubs played both the Cardinals and Pirates in the NL Division series and NL Wild Card series, respectively.

The Cubs beat the Cardinals in four games, and beat Pittsburgh in the lone Wild Card game.

However, the Brewers are the best team in baseball. They’re going to be a challenge.

The Cubs have a 7-6 record vs. the Brewers this season. Milwaukee won four of five games against the Cubs in the middle of the season when the Brewers went on a tear. However, the Cubs won three of the last four against the Brewers when the two played a five-game series in late August.

"They've obviously played a lot of really good baseball this year," Swanson said. "We're really familiar with them. They're really familiar with us, so it's going to be a fun one."