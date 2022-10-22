Expand / Collapse search

Rourke, Wiglusz pass Ohio past Northern Illinois, 24-17

By AP Reporter
Published 
Northern Illinois
Associated Press

ATHENS, Ohio - Sam Wiglusz leaped high to pull in a 22-yard pass from Kurtis Rourke over an outstretched defender in the end zone for the deciding fourth-quarter touchdown as Ohio pulled out a 24-17 win over Northern Illinois to improve to 3-1 in the Mid-American Conference West Division. 

Roarke also found Wiglusz with an eight-yard touchdown pass to cap the game's opening drive and nosed in from the 1 with 4:16 left in the third quarter to give the Bobcats a 17-9 lead.
 