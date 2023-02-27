Brief tornadoes knock down trees, fences in DuPage and Will counties

Two brief tornadoes were reported as severe thunderstorms hit the Chicago area Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the tornados caused damage to trees and fences in far western Joliet and the far north side of Naperville, but no injuries were reported.

Tornado and severe storm warnings were issued across the Chicago area Monday morning as a round of thunderstorms moved across northern Illinois, including Rockford, Elgin, Joliet, Waukegan, Chicago and northwest Indiana. The storms cleared by noon.

Scattered rain is possible through Monday evening. Temperatures were expected to climb into the 50s with partly sunny skies.

There is another chance for a rain Tuesday night. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s and Thursday will be mostly cloudy and near 40.

Another chance of a rain-snow mix is possible Thursday night and Friday.

The weeks will see highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.