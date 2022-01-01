Chicago and suburbs could get 4 to 8 inches of snow before New Year's Day storm is done

A New Year's Day snowstorm is bringing snow to parts of Chicago that have not seen much since so far this winter.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning saying there is a significant threat to property or life in Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Lake County (Indiana), Porter County (Indiana) and Kenosha County (Wisconsin). The winter storm warning expires at 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that Chicago and the suburbs will get 4 to inches of snow, with more falling in areas to the north and east. Sunday will start out cloudy with a little more snow, but the sun will return later in the day.

Chicago announced on Saturday afternoon that 287 salt-spreading trucks were being deployed to the city's main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

