Chicago-area flooding: Rainfall totals after heavy storms

Heavy rain and flash flooding overnight left major streets across the Chicago area waterlogged Tuesday morning, forcing traffic delays and CTA bus reroutes.

Chicago and Indiana rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Rainfall totals varied widely across the region, from less than half an inch in some areas to more than 5 inches in northwest Indiana.

Chicago (O'Hare) - 1.8 inches

Whiting, Indiana - 5.21 inches

Hammond, Indiana - 5 inches

Munster, Indiana - 2.98 inches

East Chicago, Indiana - 3.24 inches

Frankfort Square, Illinois - 3.62 inches

Paw Paw, Illinois - 4.67 inches

Somonauk, Illinois - 3.9 inches

Oswego, Illinois - 2.85 inches

Leland, Illinois - 4.14 inches

Chicago flooding

Dig deeper:

At 95th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago, standing water shut down the roadway overnight and caused significant backups near the train bridge. Although the barriers were removed by morning and traffic had resumed, drivers continued to approach the flooded underpass with caution, with some turning around to avoid the area altogether.

CTA reported that No. 4, 100 and 115 buses were diverted due to the flooding, and some remained rerouted during the morning commute despite the road reopening.

Street sweepers were deployed to help clear debris and improve drainage, but water levels remained high enough to slow traffic.

Several school buses were also seen avoiding the flooded viaduct. City officials warned drivers to remain alert as water levels continue to recede throughout the day.

Whiting flooding

Schools in Whiting are operating on a two-hour-delayed schedule Tuesday due to overnight storms and flooding.

All students from kindergarten to high school will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. The morning sessions for Pre-K have been canceled for the day.

The BP Whiting Refinery reported its operations were impacted by the thunderstorms overnight.

"Whiting Refinery has detailed weather protection plans in place to handle these types of conditions and have been executing those plans from last night through this morning," the company said in a statement. "Our top priority is the safety of our employees, contractors, and the community and the environment. We will continue to monitor weather conditions closely and are prepared to respond as necessary."

The refinery said it is also investigating reports of odors in the neighboring community.

Orland Park flooding

The Orland Park Police Department warned that multiple roads had been closed in the village Tuesday due to flooding.

143rd Street near Creek Crossing

Wolf Road is closed between Bernard Drive and Southwest Highway

16800 Wolf Road is not closed but reportedly has water across all lanes for roughly 100 yards.

Hammond flooding

Several streets were closed Tuesday in Hammond due to flooding. The police department issued a warning to drivers on social media:

"We are asking all drivers to please follow posted detour routes and obey all traffic control signs, barricades, and other regulatory devices in place. These safety measures are there to protect you and others. Do not attempt to drive around barricades or through standing water."

Elgin water main break

Elgin police said both directions of South State Street are closed between Kimball Street and Highland Avenue because of a water main break.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes while crews make repairs.