Chicago ice storm: ComEd reports 100K without power across area

As heavy rain and ice sweeps through the Chicago area on Wednesday, ComEd is reporting more than 100,000 customers have been affected by power outages.

An ice warning was issued for Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties until 6 a.m. Thursday, but the National Weather Service said there could be ice accumulation in other areas north of Interstate 88 and along Interstate 90. Up to half an inch of ice may accumulate.

"Tree damage and power outages are possible," the weather service said. "The ice accumulation may also cause slick roads, with bridges and overpasses most susceptible."

Heavy rains were expected in the afternoon throughout the area, possibly as much as 2 inches, with some flooding and damaging wind gusts up to 40 mph, the weather service said.

On Thursday, the Chicago area will see mainly dry conditions with gusty winds and highs near 40.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.