5 pedestrians robbed at gunpoint overnight in Chicago

At least five pedestrians were robbed at gunpoint Monday morning across three Chicago neighborhoods.

In each incident, a black sedan pulled up and one to four armed males got out and stole the victims' belongings at gunpoint, according to CPD. Two of the victims were pistol-whipped during the robberies.

The first robbery took place in Lake View East at 2:24 a.m. when a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk in the 500 block of West Diversey Avenue. Four males got out of the sedan and forced the man to the ground before taking the victim's wallets and phones at gunpoint, police said.

Roughly 15 minutes later, two women were robbed at gunpoint while walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of West Weed Street in Goose Island. An armed male stole their purses, phones and other belongings before fleeing the scene.

Around 3:15 a.m., a 55-year-old man was walking on a South Loop sidewalk in the first block of East 11th Street when four males got out of a black sedan. The suspects struck him in the face with a handgun and stole his wallet and backpack, police said.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police have not said if they believe the armed robberies are connected.