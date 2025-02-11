Chicago snow forecast: How much to expect Wednesday

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST - Chicago weather: Heavy snow to impact Wednesday commute, cold temps to follow

The Brief A significant snowstorm will hit Chicagoland on Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Travel disruptions are expected, especially during the afternoon and evening commute, with snow rates up to one inch per hour. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday for multiple counties in Illinois and Indiana.



CHICAGO — The first significant snowstorm of the season will impact Chicagoland on Wednesday.

We are expecting travel impacts on Wednesday, particularly during the afternoon and evening.

Featured article

Chicago Snowstorm Timeline

Timeline:

Snow will vary in intensity throughout the event, with the heaviest snow generally between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Scattered snow showers are expected Tuesday night through roughly 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, and then the main snow system will spread over Chicagoland between 10 a.m. and noon. Between noon and 6 p.m., the snow will be moderate to heavy at times.

Snow rates could be as high as one-inch per hour during this timeframe. This will likely heavily impact commuters, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

After sunset, the snow will begin to lighten up. Light to moderate snow will continue to fall in parts of Chicagoland through midnight.

Featured article

The snow may mix in with freezing rain or sleet at times in the evening, with the highest chances of this occurring south of Interstate 80.

As far as totals go, most areas will end up in the three to six-inch range.

There could be isolated seven-inch totals due to lake enhancement.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday for the following counties: McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper.