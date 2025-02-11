Chicago snow forecast: Timeline of winter storm comes into focus

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST - Chicago weather: Heavy snow to impact Wednesday commute, cold temps to follow

The Brief A winter storm will bring snow to Chicago starting Wednesday morning, with the heaviest snowfall expected in the afternoon and evening. Travel conditions will be most difficult during this time, with snowfall rates reaching up to an inch per hour and possible freezing drizzle south of I-80. After the storm, temperatures will drop, with a cold but mostly sunny Thursday, followed by another chance of snow Friday night through Sunday.



CHICAGO — Snow from the winter storm will move into Chicago tomorrow morning, starting off light before picking up speed Wednesday afternoon.

The highest intensity of snowfall will happen in the afternoon and evening. During this time, snow rates may reach an inch per hour. This is going to be the timeframe where travel will be most difficult.

Quick accumulation and drops in visibility are possible throughout the day.

Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday for nearly the entire Chicago area, including northwest Indiana and northeastern Illinois.

Chicago snowstorm timeline

Timeline:

The National Weather Service released the following timeline for tomorrow's activity:

Predawn through 10 a.m.: Bands of snow will come down around Interstate 80 and north with some travel impacts possible.

10 a.m. through noon: Main snow system moves in from west to east.

Noon through 6 p.m.: Periods of moderate-to-heavy snow with snow/slush on the roads. Anticipate a longer commute.

From 6 p.m. to midnight: Light-to-moderate snow continues in parts of the Chicago area with additional accumulation ranging from a few tenths of an inch up to 2 inches.

Snow could mix in with freezing drizzle or light freezing rain. The highest chances of that look to take place south of I-80.

The heaviest snowfall looks to be between roughly 11am-5pm. Generally, we are looking at snow accumulation of 3-6 inches for Chicagoland.

Future forecast

What's next:

Temperatures are going to be cold to shovel Thursday morning. We have lows in the teens to start the day. Mostly sunny skies will be here Thursday with highs in the low 20s.

Friday will be chilly for Valentine's Day with highs in the upper 20s. The skies will be partly sunny on Friday. The chance for snow is back Friday night, Saturday and even Sunday has the chance for light snow.

The heaviest snow will be on Saturday, but we will be watching for potential mixed precipitation as well. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 30s. Temperatures on Sunday will be around 20 with partly sunny skies.