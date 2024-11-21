Chicago snow totals: See how much your area got

The Chicago area’s first snowfall of the season is in the books, and it didn’t disappoint.

Snow lovers rejoiced at the sight of moderate to heavy snow that began falling after daybreak on Thursday, lasting through the early afternoon.

In just a few hours, most of Chicagoland picked up 2–4 inches of snow. Snow rates exceeded one-inch per hour at times. Roadways quickly became snow-covered and commuters dealt with slow travel times and slick conditions.

The snow quickly transitioned over to rain during the afternoon and temperatures were forecast to warm to near 40 degrees on Thursday night. Most, if not all, of the snow will likely melt tonight and Friday.

Chicago-area snow totals