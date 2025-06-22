Chicago weather: Extreme heat, humidity across the area for Sunday

The extremely high temperatures are continuing for Sunday and will stick around for a few days.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temperatures in Chicago have not been this warm since last August.

For Sunday, the forecasted highs will reach the mid-90s across the Chicago area, but it will feel closer to 105 degrees with the humidity.

By 7 a.m., temperatures were already in the 80s or upper 70s.

Normal highs for this time of year are typically in the lower 80s.

There’s still not a good chance of rainfall.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls reported that Cook County and LaPorte County have Extreme Heat Warnings in effect until midnight on Monday night.

What's next:

To start the workweek, Monday should see a high of about 97 degrees.

Tuesday will feature a high of 90 and highs should reach the upper 80s throughout the rest of the week.

Chicago cooling centers

Where you can go:

Over 250 locations in the city will be open Saturday and Sunday to help residents cool down.

Cooling centers will be open across the city, including at Chicago Park District fieldhouses, public libraries, police stations, senior centers, and City Colleges locations. The Garfield Community Service Center will also open specially on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Five other community service centers will also be open on Monday and Tuesday:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can dial 3-1-1 to find the nearest cooling center, request well-being checks for vulnerable individuals, or receive assistance connecting to shelter. The city also encourages people to check in on neighbors and relatives during this time.

For more information on Chicago cooling centers, tap here.

Tips for staying cool

What you can do:

During extreme heat, residents are reminded to:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay inside. If you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs

Minimize use of your oven and stove

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing

Take cool baths and showers

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications urges residents to check on relatives, neighbors and vulnerable populations as temperatures rise to extreme levels.

If they are unable to make contact, they can request a well-being check by downloading the CHI311 app, by visiting 311.chicago.gov, or by calling 311.

Always call 911 if someone is experiencing a medical emergency.