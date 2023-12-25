Chicago weather: One of the warmest and wettest Christmases

Monday will end up being among the top-ten warmest Christmas days for the Chicago area. If we can manage 55 degrees, it would rank as fifth-warmest.

It may also be one of the wettest Christmas days. Anything 0.34" or above would also be top 10.

Highs Monday will be in the mid-50s and rain should arrive from the south by noon. Showers last until around midnight so it’ll be about 12 hours of showery weather. Winds will pick up too during the day.

The high Tuesday will be the midnight temperature and that will likely be around 50 degrees. The rest of the day temps will fall into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

The lions of the Art Institute Of Chicago are decorated for the Christmas season in Chicago, Illinois. (Chris McKay/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Rainfall prospects Tuesday or Wednesday are unimpressive for that matter. Thursday is iffy with a small chance of a shower of rain or wet snow but that system will have no real impact.

Temps for the rest of the week will remain warmer than normal with highs close to 40. There is a chance of some flurries or light snow New Year’s Eve night but that’s a long way off.