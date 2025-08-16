Chicago weather: Quieter Sunday ahead after strong storms through Chicago area

Heavy rain and wind gusts exceeding 60 mph swept through parts of the Chicago area Saturday, but conditions are expected to calm overnight into Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES:

- 9:16 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chatsworth IL, Piper City IL and Thawville IL until 9:15 PM CDT

- 8:42 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chatsworth IL, Piper City IL and Thawville IL until 9:15 PM CDT

- 7:44 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Sandwich IL, Hinckley IL and Somonauk IL until 8:30 PM CDT

- 7:10 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rochelle IL, Hillcrest IL and Malta IL until 8:00 PM CDT

Future Forecast:

Tthere remains about a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, with higher chances returning Monday and Tuesday as temperatures warm again.

By midweek, sharply cooler and less humid air is expected to settle into the region, bringing highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

