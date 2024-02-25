Chicago among 48 million at risk of severe weather from powerful cross-country storm

A powerful cross-country storm is expected to begin impacting the U.S. with heavy mountain snow in the West starting later Sunday, but as the storm advances off to the east, it will bring the risk of severe weather to major cities in the Midwest like St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis by Tuesday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and even possible tornadoes.

"Our nation’s midsection is going to be on tap to deal with the severe weather as this cross-country storm works its way eastward," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said.

As of Sunday, the severe weather threat is expected to mostly occur on Tuesday, which is a change from earlier in the weekend.

This graphic shows how the cross-country storm could pull in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, which could help trigger storms in our nation's midsection this week. (FOX Weather)

Initially, there was also a threat of severe weather on Wednesday, but NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has since downgraded that day's threat.

"That’s why it’s so important so many days out if there’s the highlight that we could see this coming that you’re just staying tuned in," FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar said. "Because, in this sense, it’s a good thing that some cities, like Birmingham, Alabama, (and) Nashville, Tennessee, we have seen that downgrade in a severe weather threat."

That’s not the case, however, for cities like Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis.

Over 48 million face risk of severe weather on Tuesday

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Severe thunderstorms threaten over 48 million people from the Ozarks and mid-Mississippi Valley through the southwestern Great Lakes on Tuesday.

However, the SPC has placed more than 22 million people from eastern Missouri to southwestern Michigan in a Level 2 on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This Level 2 of 5 risk includes the cities of Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis, as well as Peoria and Springfield in Illinois and Fort Wayne in Indiana.

And while the risk currently isn't as high, only a Level 1 out of 5, severe thunderstorms are possible as far south as Fort Smith and Little Rock in Arkansas through Detroit and Saginaw in Michigan.

Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland in Ohio could also see some strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

