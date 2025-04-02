Chicago weather: Severe storm risk today as temperatures rise

The Brief Chicago faces scattered showers and thunderstorms today, with a level three out of five risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the 60s before dropping into the low 40s tonight, with gusty winds continuing. The weekend brings rain on Saturday, a dry but cool Sunday, and highs near 50 degrees.



Today is definitely a day to be "weather ready."

There will be a significant outbreak of severe storms over a large portion of the country, but there are still some question marks regarding impacts locally.

Chicago-area severe storms

What we know:

We open up with some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms very early this morning. Thunderstorms should increase in coverage later this morning. The storms will be capable of some heavy downpours and perhaps small hail.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon as a warm front surges north through our area. Temperatures will rapidly climb well into the 60s and that will contribute to instability in the atmosphere. The question is, will there be enough of that to overcome the negating influence of earlier showers and storms in the area.

We remain for the most part in a level three out of five risk for severe storms with all hazards in play. Prime time for any stronger storms would be late afternoon into the early evening if they occur. There are computer models which keep all of the severe weather southeast of our viewing area.

After whatever storms are done this evening, it will remain quite windy with temperatures dropping into the low 40s late tonight.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a few rain showers possible especially south of I 80 late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Weather for the Cubs game on Friday looks dry but chilly. At the ballpark, temperatures will likely stay in the mid 40s but inland locations should get past 50 degrees. Over the weekend, rain returns on Saturday with Sunday looking like a dry day. Highs both days won’t be far from 50 degrees.