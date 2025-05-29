Chicago weather: Severe storms possible Friday, hazy skies expected from wildfire smoke

Chicago had a quiet Thursday afternoon and the nighttime hours will be seasonably cool in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday is expected to be an active day with scattered storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary concerns.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Chicagoland in a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is a level 1 of 5.

Also notable when it comes to Friday's forecast is the expectation that wildfire smoke will fill the skies over Chicagoland. Upper level smoke will likely lead to a milky or hazy-looking sky in the morning and midday hours, but some smoke may work its way down to the surface during the evening.

With the possibility of wildfire smoke impacting the skies over the weekend, hazy sunshine is expected again on Saturday.

Regardless, it'll be a beautiful weekend with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be around 70 on Saturday and then in the mid 70s on Sunday.

The heat is on early next workweek with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.