Winter storm to unload on Chicago Friday

A significant winter storm bears down on our area tomorrow but there remain oodles of uncertainties regarding how much of what and where.

A winter storm watch is in place for our viewing area with the exception of Lake and McHenry counties tomorrow starting at 6 a.m. That’s going to change to either a warning or advisory and it’s entirely possible that counties not in the watch end up with something.

Rain will be starting from the south toward daybreak then magically change to heavy, wet snow through a process called evaporative cooling.

The morning commute will be least impacted by the storm with heavier precipitation in the afternoon and evening. There is a potential for more than 6 inches of snow in our viewing area but I am very skeptical about some of the computer models which show 10-14 inches here.

The axis of heaviest snow may not reveal itself until tomorrow quite honestly. Winds will be strong but due to the heavy nature of the snow, blowing snow should not be an issue. Should the heavier totals materialize, trees and power lines could be at risk due to the weight of the snow.

Today is much cooler than recent days with highs not far from 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. No issues tonight. The weekend features highs mainly in the 40s to aid in the melting process. Could be a rain shower Monday.