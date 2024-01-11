Chicago winter storm timeline, what to expect

A disruptive and possibly dangerous snowstorm is targeting the Chicago area.

A band of heavy snow is expected to develop late Thursday night/early Friday morning, bringing a couple of inches of snow to areas near and north of I-88. Rain will mix in with the snow near and south of I-88 in the early morning hours, then transition to all rain through the morning hours.

Don't be surprised if we get rain from mid-morning through early afternoon, with a switch back to snow around 2-3 p.m. After that, conditions are likely to deteriorate quickly with heavy snow, gusty winds, and hazardous travel conditions developing. Winds will be out of the northwest later in the day, gusting as high as 40-50 mph. This may lead to whiteouts in open areas on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Chicago Winter Storm Coverage

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until midday Saturday. We'll likely see 6+ inches of snow in the Warning areas – with some spots potentially getting 10 inches or more.

On Saturday, the winds will ease through the day, but temperatures are expected to drop. We'll fall into the teens and likely below zero by Sunday morning. Wind chills may be sub-zero from Saturday evening through Wednesday. Wind chills may be as cold as -30 at times, so Wind Chill Warnings are a probability early next week.