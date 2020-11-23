First real snow of season could hit Chicago Tuesday morning

Chicago’s first measurable snowfall of the season will likely drop less than a half inch of flakes early Tuesday, possibly spoiling the morning commute with slick roads and low visibility.

But the snow won’t last long — likely ending before noon — and will melt as temperatures climb into the 40s and rain continues to fall into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is expected to start falling about 3 a.m. Tuesday in Chicago, with accumulation limited to grassy areas and colder surfaces, weather service meteorologist Ricky Castro said.

Chicago will likely stay above freezing, and roads may stay wet, Castro said. “But farther northwest, we can’t rule out slick spots” and low visibility, he said.

Near Lake Michigan, though, winds from the still 50-degree lake could produce a “very wet, sloppy snow,” Castro said. Gusts could reach 25 mph.

While snow totals aren’t expected above an inch in the Chicago area, totals may reach over 2 inches in and around Rockford, the weather service said.

Chicago saw its first trace amount of snow Oct. 26, which is about average for the area. The city’s average first measurable snow (above 0.1 inches) is usually Nov. 17, according to the weather service.

On Wednesday, more rain and possible thunderstorms are expected as temperatures reach into the 50s, the weather service said.

“Thing are lining up to be quiet for Thanksgiving,” Castro said. Thursday is forecast to be mostly clouding with a high near 50 degrees.