First snow of February hits Chicago today

The first winter storm of the month hits today with travel impacts during the morning commute likely not as tough as the p.m. rush.

There will be a mix of sleet and snow this morning with perhaps a little liquid rain far south. Minor accumulations before noon with perhaps an inch or two northern viewing area during this time.

There will likely be lull in the intensity of any precipitation during the midday hours followed by mainly snow with some sleet this afternoon.

Snow continues through the evening depositing about an inch in our far southern viewing area to a half foot near the Cheddar Curtain. Metro Chicago could get 2-4 inches.

It will be windy and blowing snow will continue overnight with some lake-effect possibly targeting northwest Indiana into early Friday morning.

Tomorrow skies will clear but it will be cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s. The weekend looks quite nice with a good deal of sun and highs in the 40s.