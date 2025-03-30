Live updates: Tracking severe weather passing through Chicago area

Severe weather is expected in much of the Chicago area this afternoon.

11 a.m. - What to expect

TIMING OF HIGHEST CONCERN : 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday

HAZARDS : Damaging winds (60-75mph), large hail (up to 2 inches in diameter), and tornadoes

WHERE: All of Chicagoland, but the highest risk is along and southeast of I-55

The Storm Prediction Center has areas southeast of I-55 in an "Enhanced Risk," this is a level 3 of 5 on their severe risk scale. Locations near and along I-55 are in a "Slight Risk" (level 2 of 5), and then north and northwest portions of Chicagoland are in a "Marginal Risk" (level 1/5).

What does this mean? All of Chicagoland has a risk of severe storms today, but the highest risk is along and SE of I-55.

Damaging winds up to 75 mph and large hail up to 2 inches in diameter will be the primary concern, but tornadoes will also be possible.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan's look at one model on the Next Generation Weather Lab shows a quicker moving system than previously anticipated.

Around 2 p.m. is when the line of storms is expected to hit the Chicago area, but then by around 3 p.m., that system is already expected to be heading into Indiana heading east.

By about 4 p.m., the system is basically out of the Chicago area.

Still, please have ways to get severe weather alerts.

If you haven't already done so, you can download our FOX 32 Weather App. This app will send you severe weather alerts to let you know if a warning has been issued for your location.

Timeline of severe storms

8:30 a.m. Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms roll into LaSalle County.

9:45 a.m. Sunday: Storms reach Chicago, followed by a short lull.

1:45 p.m. Sunday: A second round of storms kicks in.

3 p.m. Sunday: A stronger line of storms sweeps through.

6 p.m. Sunday: Heavy showers taper off, with a chance of snow as cooler air moves in.

By early evening, the storm system will mostly clear out.