MAP: Power outages in the Chicago area due to severe storms
CHICAGO - A dangerous round of severe weather took aim at the Chicago area on Thursday, with storms capable of producing 70+ mph wind gusts, pea-size hail or larger, and torrential rainfall.
Flood Advisory issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 5:30 p.m.
Power outages were also reported in the Chicago area.
To see the latest on power outages, ComEd's live outage map is shared below:
See ComEd's outage map online here.
For more information on how to stay prepared during severe weather, you can visit ComEd's website here.
