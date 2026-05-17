Indiana prom party shooting • UIC athlete killed in crash • High-speed chase

A shooting left a teenager dead and others hurt at a post-prom party in Northwestern Indiana; a beloved UIC track athlete was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-88 over Mother's Day weekend; and a teenager was arrested in connection with a deadly crash in the west suburbs.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

NW Indiana shooting leaves 3 teens shot, 1 killed, sheriff says

Three young people were shot, one fatally, at a home late Saturday night in Northwest Indiana. One boy died as a result of the shooting, although police did not specify his age. An 18-year-old woman and another juvenile of unknown age were also shot, police said.

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Oak Brook teen caused deadly crash, sped over 100 mph, prosecutors allege

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with a west suburban crash that killed a couple back in March. Francesco Rendina, 17, of Oak Brook, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, a felony, and was prohibited from driving by a judge, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

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Francesco Rendina (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

UIC sprinter remembered after deadly wrong-way crash

A UIC student-athlete is being remembered for the impact she made on and off the track after a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 88 over Mother’s Day weekend.

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Indiana high-speed police chase ends with 2 arrests

Two people were taken into custody after a high-speed chase stretched across two northwest Indiana counties early Tuesday morning. According to ISP, the Toyota was clocked at 110 mph in a 55 mph zone in Lake Station before accelerating further to 133 mph as the trooper attempted to call in the license plate.

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Carmela Maureen Pantoja and Maliek Long | ISP

Young Chicago mother of 4 shot, killed after school pickup

A family is mourning the loss of a young mother after a deadly shooting during what should have been a routine school pickup last week. Family members said on May 5, Krystal Cruz, 26, was picking up her 16-year-old brother and one of his friends from Peace and Education Coalition High School in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when gunfire erupted.

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