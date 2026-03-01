Post-Bears Soldier Field • Chicago mourns Jesse Jackson • Mexico violence

Chicago officials are making plans for Soldier Field after the Chicago Bears plan to leave for a new stadium; Chicagoans also paid their respects to the late civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson; and locals were also worried about the violence in Mexico after the killing of a top cartel leader.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago Park District pitches $630 million plan for a post-Bears Soldier Field

Wherever the Bears end up, city and state officials are laying the groundwork for a Bears-less future at Soldier Field. Fox Chicago has learned that members of the Chicago Park District have been quietly pitching a plan for the 101-year-old stadium to state lawmakers and the governor's office in recent weeks.

Mexican cartel leader 'El Mencho' killed in military operation, raising concerns in Chicago

Mexican authorities say cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," has been killed in a military operation assisted by the United States, a major development in the fight against organized crime.

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s body heads to South Carolina as nation continues to mourn

The nation continues to mourn the loss of civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson, as his body is transported to his home state of South Carolina following days of tributes in Chicago.

Shootout outside Chicago-area bar leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, police say

An exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a southwest suburban bar early Saturday morning left one person dead and another critically hurt after two groups exchanged words. Individuals in both groups had guns and exchanged gunfire, police said.

Body found near Chicago train tracks identified as missing man

A body discovered near train tracks on Chicago’s South Side last year has been identified as a missing 26-year-old man. A train conductor walking the tracks last year went to check out a foul odor and found a human torso partially buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area near East 93rd Street.

Murder charge filed in carjacking that killed Uber Eats driver in Chicago

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the death of an Uber Eats driver who was fatally struck during a carjacking earlier this week on Chicago’s West Side. On Wednesday, Montoya Perry of Maywood appeared in court for a detention hearing, where a judge ordered her to remain behind bars pending trial.

Cook County judge rules Chicago overcharged residents for parking tickets, other violations

A Cook County judge has ruled that for more than a decade, the City of Chicago improperly charged residents millions of dollars in parking tickets and other violations. The lawsuit argued that Illinois law prohibits Chicago from assessing more than $250 in fines and penalties for "standing, parking, [or] compliance" violations, including city sticker tickets.

Suburban Chicago daycare employees accused of battering 7 children, police say

Two daycare employees in suburban Des Plaines are accused of battering seven young children, including dragging a 4-year-old boy across the floor, according to police. Jessica Murillo, 36, and Izabella Thompson, 23, face multiple battery charges stemming from incidents that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 19, Des Plaines police said.

Man charged in deadly shooting near Chicago Jewel-Osco grocery store: police

A 26-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting near a Jewel-Osco grocery store on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday, according to police. A 32-year-old man was in a parking lot when he was confronted by someone he knew, who pulled out a handgun and shot him in the abdomen, according to Chicago police.

Bobby Martin, 26 (Chicago Police)

Mother of four says family torn apart after husband’s visa denied

A local mother of four says her family has been torn apart after her husband’s visa was denied, leaving him stuck in Mexico. Yareli Cruz says what was supposed to be part of the process to secure legal status in the United States has turned into what she calls a nightmare.

