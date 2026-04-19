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Krystal Rivera shooting • Flooding and tornadoes • Commissioner's family tragedy

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  April 19, 2026 7:44am CDT
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicagoland flooding, CPS May 1st battle & local trucking company sued | Week in Review

Chicagoland flooding, CPS May 1st battle & local trucking company sued | Week in Review

Severe storms bring flooding to Chicagoland and an eerie disaster at a local Titanic exhibit. We also break down the deal to keep CPS open on May 1st, a major lawsuit against an Elmhurst trucking company, and the mystery behind a local veteran's apartment being cleared out. Plus, we take you to the Chicago stage for a Seinfeld superstar's return and inside the debut of a new Michael Jackson film in Gary.

CHICAGO - Video of the fatal shooting of CPD Ofc. Krystal Rivera was released last week; Storms brought significant flooding to the Chicago area and five tornadoes throughout the state; and a woman and man found shot to death inside a West Side home were identified as the widow and son of a late Cook County commissioner.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Krystal Rivera shooting: Videos show Chicago police officer fatally shot by partner

Videos were released on Friday showing the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera by her partner last June on the city's South Side. Rivera, 36, died from friendly fire on June 5, 2025, while chasing a suspect inside an apartment building in the Chatham neighborhood.

**WARNING: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains graphic content that some may find disturbing** 

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Krystal Rivera shooting: New video shows Chicago officer's final moments

Krystal Rivera shooting: New video shows Chicago officer's final moments

New body camera footage shows what happened after Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera was shot last year. The video leaves questions surrounding her partner and his actions after she was shot.

Five tornadoes touched down across Illinois during Friday's storms

Five tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois during Friday's storms by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Winnebago County, including in Pecatonica, Ill., Harrison, Ill., and Roscoe, Ill.

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5 tornadoes confirmed in Illinois from Friday's storms

5 tornadoes confirmed in Illinois from Friday's storms

The National Weather Service confirming five tornados swept through Illinois last night as the threat of flooding continues in the Chicago area.

Heavy rain swells rivers, sparks flooding across Lake County

Torrential rains over the past few days are causing problems in Chicago's northern suburbs. Two major rivers cut through Lake County, the Fox and the Des Plaines, and both are causing flooding in several communities, including Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Antioch.

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Heavy rain, storms causing severe flooding in Lake County

Heavy rain, storms causing severe flooding in Lake County

The torrential rains over the past few days also causing problems in Chicago's northern suburbs. Fox chatted earlier today with a representative of the Lake County Emergency Management Agency who said they're working with the Red Cross and Salvation Army in case people need to be evacuated.

2 found dead in Chicago home identified as widow, son of late Cook County commissioner

A woman and man found shot to death inside a West Side home Tuesday evening have been identified as the widow and son of late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer. Barbara Deer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, while Kaleb Deer, who had been shot in the head, was also pronounced dead.

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2 found dead in Chicago home identified as widow, son of late Cook County commissioner

2 found dead in Chicago home identified as widow, son of late Cook County commissioner

A woman and man found shot to death inside a West Side home Tuesday evening have been identified as the widow and son of late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer.

3 shot, 1 critically hurt, on Chicago’s North Side near bar, police say

Three people were shot and injured, one critically, outside a bar on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday morning. Three male victims were standing outside when an unknown female offender fired at them from a distance, police said.

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Police searching for suspect in Irving Park shooting

Police searching for suspect in Irving Park shooting

Three people shot at a bar in the Irving Park neighborhood.  Police are still looking for the shooter who is reportedly a woman.  Joanie Lum is live at the scene, 

Week In ReviewChicago