Krystal Rivera shooting • Flooding and tornadoes • Commissioner's family tragedy

Video of the fatal shooting of CPD Ofc. Krystal Rivera was released last week; Storms brought significant flooding to the Chicago area and five tornadoes throughout the state; and a woman and man found shot to death inside a West Side home were identified as the widow and son of a late Cook County commissioner.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Krystal Rivera shooting: Videos show Chicago police officer fatally shot by partner

Videos were released on Friday showing the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera by her partner last June on the city's South Side. Rivera, 36, died from friendly fire on June 5, 2025, while chasing a suspect inside an apartment building in the Chatham neighborhood.

**WARNING: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains graphic content that some may find disturbing**

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Five tornadoes touched down across Illinois during Friday's storms

Five tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois during Friday's storms by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Winnebago County, including in Pecatonica, Ill., Harrison, Ill., and Roscoe, Ill.

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Heavy rain swells rivers, sparks flooding across Lake County

Torrential rains over the past few days are causing problems in Chicago's northern suburbs. Two major rivers cut through Lake County, the Fox and the Des Plaines, and both are causing flooding in several communities, including Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Antioch.

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2 found dead in Chicago home identified as widow, son of late Cook County commissioner

A woman and man found shot to death inside a West Side home Tuesday evening have been identified as the widow and son of late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer. Barbara Deer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, while Kaleb Deer, who had been shot in the head, was also pronounced dead.

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3 shot, 1 critically hurt, on Chicago’s North Side near bar, police say

Three people were shot and injured, one critically, outside a bar on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday morning. Three male victims were standing outside when an unknown female offender fired at them from a distance, police said.

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