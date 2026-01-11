Missing CPS teacher • Fake checks suspect • Airport cocaine arrest

Police in Northwest Indiana are looking for a suspect accused of using fake checks at car dealerships; the search continues for missing CPS teacher Linda Brown; and police at O'Hare International Airport made a big drug bust.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

NW Indiana police seek man accused of targeting car dealerships with fake checks

Police in Schererville are asking for the public's help in locating an Illinois man wanted on felony warrants tied to auto theft and fraud schemes targeting dealerships in northwest Indiana.

Arthur Catlett Jr. | Schererville police

Linda Brown: Timeline details missing CPS teacher's disappearance, lakefront search underway

Volunteers and family members searched the lakefront last week for a Chicago Public Schools teacher who has been missing for nearly a week.

2 women arrested at O’Hare Airport with 22 kilos of suspected cocaine

Two California women were taken into custody on drug trafficking charges shortly after arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

[L-R] Nancy G. Ramos, 27, and Vanessa A. Perez, 20. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Field Division)

Quadajah 'Holly' Johnson case: Man linked to both women speaks out in court

Quadajah "Holly" Johnson appeared in court Thursday charged with first-degree murder and five additional counts in the shooting death of a 31-year-old mother in Chicago’s South Loop.

Indiana drug bust: Undocumented immigrants arrested after 309 pounds of cocaine found in truck

A routine highway inspection turned into a major drug bust over the weekend after Indiana State Police found about $7 million worth of cocaine inside a semi-truck.

