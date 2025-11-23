Expand / Collapse search

Mom, boy attacked • Woman gives birth on highway • CTA fire attack

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 23, 2025 8:16am CST
Week In Review
Mom gives birth on highway after hospital discharge, CTA attack arrest & more | Week in Review

On this episode of "Week in Review:" A mother gives birth on the highway just minutes after being discharged from the hospital, a CTA attack arrest, and an undercover prostitution sting near Midway. Plus, NASA’s 3I/ATLAS update, CM Punk on WWE, Governor Pritzker meets the Pope, and we spotlight holiday lights, barbecue, and Thanksgiving pet safety tips.

CHICAGO - A mom and her 9-year-old son were brutally attacked by a group of children; a woman was forced to give birth on a highway after an Indiana hospital sent her away; and a woman was critically hurt after a man set her on fire on a CTA train.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Video shows Chicago mother, young son brutally attacked while walking home

A mother and her 9-year-old son were seriously injured during an attack by a group of children that was captured in a viral video Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood.

Lil Zay Osama is extending a helping hand after a mother and her young son were assaulted by a group of kids Monday while walking home in Chicago.

After highway birth, couple hires attorney to push for changes at Indiana hospital

A Chicago couple says a northwest Indiana hospital sent them away while the mother was in active labor — forcing them to deliver their newborn along the side of a highway.

A Chicago couple says a northwest Indiana hospital sent them away while the mother was in active labor — forcing them to deliver their newborn along the side of a highway.

Indiana hospital fires doctor, nurse after mother gives birth on highway

A northwest Indiana hospital fired two employees after a woman gave birth on a highway minutes after being sent home. On Friday, Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Raymond Grady said the physician and nurse directly involved in Mercedes Wells’ care "are no longer employed" following a "careful review" of the incident.

A disturbing viral video is prompting major changes tonight at Franciscan Health Crown Point Hospital. A doctor and nurse who discharged a mother while she was in active labor are no longer employed at the hospital. The Wells family says the nurse was only in the unit a few months and they never saw the doctor.

Woman set on fire during CTA train argument in the Loop, person of interest in custody

A man was arrested after a 26-year-old woman was critically injured Monday night when she was set on fire during an argument on a CTA train in the Loop.

A person of interest is in custody after a 26-year-old woman was critically injured Monday night when she was set on fire during an argument on a CTA train in the Loop.

Chicago crime: 2 Loop shootings leave 1 dead, 8 teens injured, CPD says

On a night when Chicagoans were celebrating the start of the holiday season, chaos erupted after two shootings left one teen dead and multiple others injured in the city's downtown.

On a night when Chicagoans were celebrating the start of the holiday season, chaos erupted after two shootings left one person dead and multiple teenagers injured in the city's downtown.

GameStop 'trade anything day' coming in December. Here's what you can trade in

GameStop is holding a special event for consumers to trade almost any good they have in exchange for store credit ahead of the holiday season.

Chicago MMA fighter dies after event at Cicero Stadium, officials say

An MMA fighter died after a competition at Cicero Stadium on Friday night. Isaac Johnson, 31, was slated to fight Friday night at a heavyweight Thai boxing match called the Matador Fighter Challenge.

A mixed martial arts event in Cicero turned tragic Friday night, when one of the fighters collapsed and later died.

Inside Chicago's prostitution crisis: After years of complaints, undercover sting exposes widespread sex trade

For years, residents living just steps from Midway Airport have watched their Southwest Side neighborhood transform from a quiet community into what many now describe as an overnight red-light district.

A Chicago neighborhood is being overrun by open-air prostitution from street corners to backyards, leaving residents exhausted, angry and demanding action. After years of complaints and countless 911 calls, an undercover sting exposes just how rampant the problem has become.

Chicago Ridge woman gets 21 years for DUI crash that killed siblings: prosecutors

former Chicago Ridge woman has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for causing a drunk driving crash that killed two siblings in 2023, prosecutors said.

Cicero Police catch pair in the act during overnight business burglary

Two suspects were arrested by Cicero Police as they were burglarizing a business on Thursday. And one of the suspects has been connected to other business burglaries.

