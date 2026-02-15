Reparations payments • Bears stadium deal talks • Trump budget impact

Evanston will pay thousands of dollars in reparations to its Black residents; the Chicago Bears and Illinois state lawmakers may be close to a deal on a new stadium; and the state will lose more than half a billion dollars thanks to Trump's tax law, according to a new report.

Illinois city hands out $25K cash payments to 44 Black residents through reparations program

Evanston, Illinois. will issue $25,000 to 44 residents in reparations payments, the City’s Reparations Committee has announced. Established in 2019 and approved by the City Council in 2021, the program issues $25,000 direct cash payments to Black residents and descendants of Black residents who lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969.

Bears, Illinois lawmakers closer on stadium deal: sources

The Chicago Bears and Illinois lawmakers are close to agreement on key issues that would keep the team in-state and help kickstart an Arlington Heights stadium project, according to multiple sources close to the talks.

Illinois to lose $587M due to Trump’s budget bill, pay more for SNAP benefits, report says

The State of Illinois is projected to lose more than half a billion dollars in federal funding this fiscal year, due to President Donald Trump’s budget law, and pay more for SNAP benefits, according to a new report.

Chicago man accused of shooting 23-year-old, firing at car with infant inside: police

A Chicago man was charged with the attempted murder of a 23-year-old man in the Back of the Yards. Jonathan Smith, 30, of Chicago, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Wisconsin woman charged with murder in Oak Brook Terrace shooting

A Wisconsin woman was charged with murder in connection with a shooting last month in Oak Brook Terrace. Akrystal Woods, 19, was arrested in Wisconsin and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Obaidulla F. Shareef on Feb. 4.

What is that smell? Chicago-area residents report mysterious odor

Residents across parts of the Chicago area reported an unexplained chemical or burning electrical odor lingering in the air for more than 12 hours on Tuesday, prompting monitoring efforts by local fire officials.

Student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' NW Indiana school

A student was arrested after threatening to "shoot up" a high school in northwest Indiana on Wednesday. A school resource officer identified the student who posted a threat "to shoot up the school," according to Munster police.

Man beaten and robbed at gunpoint broad daylight in Fulton Market: police

A 49-year-old man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on Thursday in Fulton Market. According to police, at least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's property. Then the other suspect allegedly beat the victim. The suspects stole the victim's property and fled the scene in an SUV.

Loving A Lie: Chicago-area man loses $70,000 to AI-powered romance scam

A Chicago-area man met someone online who made him feel seen, heard, understood. They talked every day for months. He saw her face on video calls, heard her voice, built what felt like a real connection. That connection cost him $70,000, destroyed his ability to trust, and left him paying off debt he took on for someone who never existed.

Daycare director in Round Lake Beach says she warned DCFS before 8-year-old’s death

A daycare director in Round Lake Beach says she noticed troubling signs in an 8-year-old boy months before his death and tried to warn the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

