Chicago mayoral election: Record number of voters cast their ballots early

Early voter turnout for Chicago's 2023 municipal election has broken records, according to election officials.

Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez with the Chicago Board of Elections says pre-election voting was the highest it's ever been for a municipal election.

As of 9 a.m., 280,822 people have voted including early voters and mail-in ballots.

There are 1,581,564 registered voters in Chicago, meaning 17.8% of voters have cast their ballots so far.

Voters ages 65-74 have had the best turnout making up over 20% of the total vote.

Voter turnout by age group as of 9 a.m. Tuesday:

18 -24: 6,609 ballots cast – 2.35%

25-34: 34,402 ballots cast – 12.25%

35-44: 41,785 ballots cast – 14.88%

45-54: 42,030 ballots cast – 14.96%

55-64: 54,866 ballots cast – 19.53%

65-74: 57,839 ballots cast – 20.59%

75+: 43,283 ballots cast – 15.41%

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Though voting earlier has been popular among Chicagoans, the polls have been busy across the city on Election Day.

Over 8,000 people votes within the first hour of the polls opening. In the 7 a.m. hour, 12,734 people voted. Between 8-9 a.m., 16,106 people voted.

READ UP ON THE RACES

Here’s more on this year’s Chicago elections: