16 shot, 5 fatally, since Friday in Chicago

At least sixteen people have been shot, five fatally, since Friday night in Chicago, including a 15-year-old boy killed in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 11:50 p.m., Dajon Gater was on a front porch in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street when two males approached and began firing shots at him, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Two people were fatally shot following an incident at an East Garfield Park convenience store Friday night.

About 10:25 p.m., a male was in an argument with a 23-year-old woman in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue when he began shooting at her and an 18-year-old man she was with, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Chicago police said. She was identified as Destiny Nunez of Aurora.

The man was struck multiple times in the torso and leg and transported to Norwegian Hospital where he was pronounced, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The incident began in a convenience store and ended in the parking lot, according to police.

About four hours later, two more people were killed in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

The men were standing outside about 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street when someone approached them on foot and fired shots, police said.

One man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck, chest and leg, police said. He was transported to Loretto Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The second man, 28, was struck in the chest, torso and arm, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was also pronounced dead, police said.

At least 11 more people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend 48 people were shot citywide, including a 2-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and two Chicago police officers.