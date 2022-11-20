$1M lottery ticket sold in suburbs • Experian to pay millions in settlement • Cook Co. property taxes spike

A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lottery ticket was sold in Joliet, Chicago saw its first measurable snow fall this week, and Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach where more than 735,000 Illinois residents were affected. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Winning $1M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago Someone in southwestern suburban Chicago is a million dollars richer after a winning lottery ticket was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Jefferson BP at 1987 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers: 9-14-19-23-44.

2. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago area, snow expected — here's how much Winter is here! The Chicago area saw its first measurable snowfall this week.

3. Experian to pay millions in lawsuit settlement, Illinois residents impacted Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach. The breach in 2015 compromised the personal information of more than 15 million people. Those impacted had submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. The Illinois attorney general says more than 735,000 people in our state were impacted.

4. Cook County property tax bills posted online: Homeowners in for surprise, assessor warns Cook County posted new property tax bills Tuesday morning. Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi warns many of the 1.8 million bills will be flat or higher, when he says they should lower for homeowners.

5. Chicago man stabbed co-worker multiple times during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles: police A Chicago man is accused of stabbing his co-worker during a fight Saturday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. At about 12:15 a.m., Niles police officers responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company located at 7400 N. Oak Park Ave. for a report of a stabbing. Authorities determined that two co-workers, a 28-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, had a physical altercation in the parking lot.

6. Lawsuit filed after shocking video shows boy falling from climbing wall at Navy Pier The family of an 8-year-old boy who was seriously injured after falling off a climbing wall at Navy Pier is now suing the Chicago tourist attraction. Erin and Gideon Brewer filed the 10-count lawsuit against Navy Pier Tuesday, alleging that it failed to follow basic safety protocols. The Brewer Family is from Grand Rapids, and visited Navy Pier on July 27.

"We thought that he was dead, and I felt what it felt like to lose a child," said Erin Brewer, George’s mother. "I felt like our life was completely over. I felt like his brother's lives were over — they had just watched this happen."

7. Head of murderous Wicked Town street gang convicted by federal jury A federal jury Tuesday convicted the head of the relentlessly violent Wicked Town street gang and held him responsible for six murders at the end of a two-month racketeering trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago. In convicting Donald "Lil’ Don" Lee, jurors found that many murders committed amid Wicked Town’s reign of violence on the West Side were "committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner."

8. This is how much you have to make to afford a $2,600 mortgage payment Some staggering new data on homeownership is out. It shows a home buyer has to earn about $107,000 annually to afford a $2,600 monthly mortgage payment. That is 45 percent higher than a year ago. Mortgage rates have been on the rise this year at the fastest rate on record, and many incomes have not kept up.

9. Chicago man charged with Near West Side fatal shooting A Chicago man was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of another man on the Lower West Side Monday. Abel Zepeda-Lopez, 24, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police said Zepeda-Lopez was involved in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man in the 2200 block of South Bell Monday.

10. 'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating.

"The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.

The horrific discovery was made early Monday morning at Am Echod Cemetery on Grand Avenue. Waukegan police said red swastikas were spray-painted on at least 16 tombstones. Police said 23 other headstones were defaced.